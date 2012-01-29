Lambert postpones Fla. show after friend's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Miranda Lambert has rescheduled her Friday concert in Tallahassee, Fla., to attend the funeral of a close friend.
A news release Sunday says Lambert's childhood friend Mark "Tex" Adams was killed in a traffic accident in Florida this week. He was sideswiped by a vehicle after he had pulled over to help another driver. It's the second loss of a close friend in recent weeks for Lambert, whose father-in-law, Dick Shelton, died Jan. 17.
Lambert said in a tweet Thursday: "I have lost a friend I've had since 3rd grade today in a tragic accident. When will this pain end. Please pray for peace."
Lambert's "On Fire" tour will now stop in Tallahassee on May 17.
