Music critics have slammed Lana Del Rey's singing skills, but beauty insiders are already proclaiming her an icon, thanks to her unique look.

The 25-year-old -- who has referred to her style as "gansta Nancy Sinatra" -- sports retro waves, exaggerated lashes, extra-pouty lips and dagger-like nails.

NEWS: 5 things to know about Lana del ReyIn the video for her new single, "Born to Die," she dons an eye-catching red and gold manicure, and for a performance on the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday she painted them a vibrant coral color.

The "Video Games" stunner isn't the only star who loves the pointy nail look. Lady Gaga, Adele and Rihanna have been wearing their tips like that for a while now.

