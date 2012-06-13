Lance won't get a chance in France.

Seven-time Tour de France champ Lance Armstrong has been barred from the June 24 Ironman France competition after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency filed new allegations that he took performance enhancing drugs during his time as a cycling champion.

A spokeswoman for Ironman France told the Associated Press that Armstrong was disqualified from the race in Nice, France because of the charges. The 40-year-old athlete and testicular cancer survivor had been training in the South of France ahead of the competition. He vehemently denied the doping charges in a statement.

"I have never doped, and, unlike many of my accusers, I have competed as an endurance athlete for 25 years with no spike in performance, passed more than 500 drug tests and never failed one," he said, adding that the allegations are "baseless" and "motivated by spite.

"Any fair consideration of these allegations has and will continue to vindicate me," he added.

Armstrong retired from cycling last year, and had turned to competing in triathlons.

Back in February, federal investigators had closed a two-year investigation into Armstrong's alleged doping. But the the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency continued its own investigation and filed the new charges; if found guilty, Armstrong could be stripped of his victories.

