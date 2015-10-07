Lance Bass opened up about being sexually harassed during his days with N'SYNC.

The revelation came on while discussing Ashley Judd's recent revelation she was sexually harassed by a studio executive on "The Meredith Vieira Show."

"It happens to men, too," he said. "It's a two-way street. It happened to me when I was 16 or 17 years old: When we started there was someone that we worked with that was inappropriately touching us."

He said he knew something felt "odd" about the encounters.

"I was even aware then, at 16, that this guy was a pedophile and he was touching me oddly," he said. "But I didn't feel victimized at the time because I was very aware of it."

"With the guys, we would talk about it; we would kind of joke about it. But it's not a joking thing," Lance added. "But as a kid, it was just odd. I'm glad that we were aware of it, and we didn't feel victimized at the time."

Lance didn't mention who, but in the past, he's accused former manager Lou Pearlman of sexually harassing him.