NEW YORK (AP) — Alber Elbaz (ahl-BEHR' ehl-BAHZ') is making an extended French family, bringing his high-fashion reputation at Lanvin into a partnership with makeup powerhouse Lancome.

The company announced Monday that Lancome x Alber Elbaz will launch in the middle of June. It is Elbaz's first foray into cosmetics.

Lancome President Youcef Nabi (YOU'-sef na-BI') said his mix of "simultaneously quirky and couture style" matches the values and message of the beauty brand. He praised Elbaz's "sense of luxury, his vision of femininity and that hint of audacity."

The designer's signature is romantic and elegant clothes.

Elbaz joined Lanvin in 2001, revitalizing the Parisian-based house that Jeanne Lanvin started as a milliner boutique in 1889.