Model-actress Ali Landry and her director husband Alejandro Monteverde are expecting their second child.

Landry is three-and-a-half months' pregnant and is due to give birth in the winter. The tot will be a little brother or sister for the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Estela.

She tells Life & Style magazine, "I found out on Valentine's Day and told my husband and daughter together. They were both so excited! I love being pregnant. Being a mom is just the best thing in the entire world."

Landry wed Monteverde in 2006. The former beauty queen was briefly married to "Saved by the Bell" star Mario Lopez, but she had the union annulled two weeks later, after the actor admitted to cheating on her.

