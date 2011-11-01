NEW YORK (AP) -- James Earl Jones will have some big-name help when he returns to Broadway.

Producers said Tuesday that Angela Lansbury, Candice Bergen, John Larroquette and Michael McKean will join Jones in "Gore Vidal's The Best Man" in the spring.

The play debuted on Broadway in 1960 and was nominated for six Tonys. It tells the story of two politicians vying for the presidential nomination.

It will have its first preview on March 6 with an official opening set for April 1 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

Bergen starred in "Murphy Brown" and was on Broadway in "Hurlyburly." Lansbury was last in a revival of "A Little Night Music." Larroquette won a Tony Award in "How to Succeed in Business" and McKean is in "King Lear" at The Public Theater.