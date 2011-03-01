Charlie Sheen lost custody of his two sons on Tuesday, just hours after his estranged wife, Brooke Mueller, won a restraining order against the troubled actor.

Sheen was forced to temporarily surrender his 23-month-old twins, Bob and Max, to police who visited his Beverly Hills mansion, the LAPD confirmed to ABC News.

He later took to Twitter to assure followers his little boys were OK, writing: "My sons are fine ... My path is now clear ... Defeat is not an option!"

On Wednesday morning's "Today" show, Sheen admitted that he was unsure of the exact whereabouts of his sons.

"At this moment on live television, I do not know where my children are but I'm not panicking," the actor told the NBC team. "I've professed in ... the last few days to not deal and come from a place of panic, ego, emotion, any of that. I stayed very calm and focused."

He then used the opportunity to reach out to Mueller.

"Brooke, I'm sorry that you felt this had to be done in this way," he said on camera. "I think the cooler, smarter, leveler heads can prevail and I urge you to reach out to me immediately, if not sooner, and tell me where our sons are."

The latest turn in Sheen's personal woes came after Mueller obtained an emergency restraining order against the actor, alleging he was abusive to her.

In court documents, she stated, "I am very concerned that [Sheen] is currently insane. I am in great fear that he will find me and attack me and I am in great fear for the children's safety while in his care."

Mueller also accused Sheen of taking the boys from her residence last week and threatening to "cut your head off, put it in a box and send it to your mom" when she came to get them back.

Sheen is now banned from being within 100 yards of Mueller and the children.

Their marriage began unraveling after a Christmas Day bust-up in 2009, which landed the "Two and a Half Men" star behind bars and eventually led to an assault charge.

They began proceedings to officially end their two-year marriage in November.

Both are due in court for a hearing on March 22 to determine whether the restraining order will be extended.