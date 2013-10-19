Lara Flynn Boyle Looks Completely Unrecognizable Without Makeup In Bel Air

laraflynn boyle no makeup

My, how things have changed! Lara Flynn Boyle stepped out in Bel Air, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 16, looking unrecognizable without makeup and with puffy lips and cheeks. The 43-year-old actress was photographed shopping with her mom at the Beverly Glen Market.

"The Hansel & Gretel Get Baked" actress dressed casually for the outing, wearing a blue-and-white striped long-sleeve shirt, tight-fitted blue jeans, a messenger bag and sunglasses. The star -- most known for her television work in "Twin Peaks" and "The Practice" in the '90s and early aughts -- also was photographed smoking a cigarette and holding on to a brown shopping bag.

This isn't the first time Jack Nicholson's ex has stepped out looking drastically different. In April, the "Lucky Dog" star made another rare appearance (with the same messenger bag) in Beverly Hills.

Two weeks after, the brunette star attended the "Wayne's World" reunion in Beverly Hills for an Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences screening 21 years after playing Stacy in the cult classic in 1992.

Boyle has never publicly discussed the drastic change to her appearance, but it has been rumored for years that she's undergone cosmetic procedures.

