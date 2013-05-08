Lara Stone and David Walliams are new parents! The Dutch supermodel and British comedian welcomed the birth of their first child, Stone's rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"This has been the best day of their lives," a source close to the couple told Us. Vogue UK reported on Tuesday, May 7 that Stone, 29, and Walliams, 41, welcomed a baby boy, but the couple has yet to confirm the baby's gender.

Walliams, 41, who is a judge on Britain's Got Talent, tweeted a photo on May 7 of blue and white flowers sent by the show's creator, Simon Cowell. "Someone always has to show off and send the biggest bouquet," he wrote. "Thank you Simon Cowell."

He later added, "So many beautiful messages saying congratulations. Thanks everyone . . ." without giving any other details.

The couple married in May 2010, and announced they were expecting in November. "Some wonderful news. My beautiful wife Lara is pregnant. We are having a baby!" Walliams tweeted at the time. "It is due next year and we both couldn't be happier."

