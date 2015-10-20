The 21-year-old daughter of "Seinfeld" creator Larry David suddenly gained thousands of new followers on her 4-year-old Instagram account.

Cazzie, a senior at Emerson College in Boston, has shared more than 200 photos of her lavish lifestyle, which includes cute animals, fancy vacations and her funny father.

Her account, though featured on Tumblr's "Rich Kids of Instagram," went from a low amount of followers to more than 38,500 in just a few days.

We're impressed, despite the fame and fabulous lifestyle, Cazzie and her younger sister, Romy, who attends George Washington University in Washington D.C., continue to hit the books.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star divorced their mother, Laurie, in 2007.