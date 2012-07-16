NEW YORK (AP) -- Larry King is returning as a talk show host this week, with his new home the Internet.

"Larry King Now" is produced by Ora TV, a new digital venture backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Ora TV is announcing a deal to also make "Now" available through the online service Hulu and Hulu Plus.

King's first guest is comic producer Seth MacFarlane of "Family Guy" and "Ted." Other guests scheduled for this week will be political commentator Meghan McCain and "Magic Mike" actor Matthew McConaughey.

King spent a quarter-century as a prime-time talk show host at CNN. Episodes of his new, half-hour show will be posted on the Hulu website in the early evening Monday through Thursday.

