NEW YORK (AP) — Larry King is returning to TV with a political talk show beginning next month.

The new program, "Politics With Larry King," will air on the RT America network, a global, English-language channel based in Russia, the network announced Wednesday. No premiere date or broadcast schedule was specified.

RT said it will also telecast "Larry King Now," which debuted online on Hulu and Ora.TV last summer.

Both programs will originate from Washington and Los Angeles. They will continue to stream on the Hulu and Ora.TV websites and will be available on rt.com. RT America will be the exclusive U.S. broadcaster for both programs.

"I have always been passionate about government and issues that impact the public," said King, adding, "I appreciate the importance of providing a platform with real alternative visions for our country's future."

The suspenders-sporting King, who turns 80 this year, hosted a weeknight talk show on CNN for 25 years before it ended in December 2010.

RT America is carried in the U.S. by cable providers including Time Warner Inc., Cox Cable, Comcast Corp. and Verizon FiOS.

