LOS ANGELES (AP) -- If things seem even a bit sunnier than usual in Los Angeles, it's because the City Council declared Friday "It's A Wonderful Life Day."

The resolution honors the 65th anniversary of the classic Frank Capra film.

To get people in the spirit, Councilman Tom LaBonge and several members of Capra's family gathered Friday morning at the director's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"It's A Wonderful Life," starring Jimmy Stewart, tells the tale of George Bailey, a man driven to the brink of suicide at Christmas because he believes his life never really mattered. It takes his guardian angel Clarence to set him straight by showing him what the world would have been like without him.

The director's son, Tom Capra, says the film continues to give people hope.