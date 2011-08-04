'Late Show' theater suspect had 12 beers: filing
NEW YORK (AP) -- A court document says a man charged with smashing glass doors and breaking into the New York City theater where David Letterman tapes his television show told police he'd had at least a dozen beers and several shots and didn't remember much about what happened.
James Whittemore pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including burglary.
The 22-year-old is accused of using a metal pole to break several of the Ed Sullivan Theater's glass doors and damaging items inside early on July 10. The set of Letterman's "Late Show" wasn't harmed.
A court document filed Thursday says Whittemore told police he had a fuzzy memory of the last of several bars he visited and then he remembered being on the Manhattan theater's floor. The document says he called the incident "embarrassing."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 05, 2019 Peek inside Variety's Power of Women event.
- Apr. 05, 2019 Celine Dion shoots down dating rumors, plus more news