LONDON (AP) -- The Twilight vampires broke U.K. box office records over the weekend.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" grossed 13.9 million pounds ($21.8 million) on its 3-day weekend, according to U.K. and Irish distributor Entertainment One. That made it the biggest-ever opening for an American film in the U.K., fifth behind the British Harry Potter and James Bond series.

The fourth film in the "Twilight" series also had the best-ever U.K. 2D opening day Friday, surpassing "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" by grossing 6.35 million pounds ($9.9 million) to Potter's 5.9 million pounds ($9.2 million).

"Breaking Dawn Part 1" now has the biggest opening for a film in the U.K. in 2011.

Directed by Bill Condon, its stars Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart.