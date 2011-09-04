Lauren Bush is now officially Lauren Bush-Lauren!

On Sunday, the niece of President George W. Bush and granddaughter of President George H.W. Bush, married longtime love David Lauren, son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren, New York Post's Page Six confirms.

The model, designer and philanthropist, 27, exchanged vows with 39-year-old Lauren (an executive vice president at Polo Ralph Lauren) at Double RL, the Lauren family's private, 17,000-acre ranch outside Telluride, Colo.

Page Six reports that the bride wore an "intricately embroidered Victorian-style gown" designed by her father-in-law; the groom wore a vintage "Lincoln era-inspired tux." Befitting the weekend's black-tie-meets-Western theme, guests wore cowboy boots, denim and turquoise jewelry.

The bride entered on a horse-drawn carriage and then walked down the aisle with her divorced parents, Sharon and Neil. The Jewish ceremony was conducted by Cantor Angela Buchdahl, of a prominent NYC synagogue.

Lauren Bush's famous paternal grandparents missed out on the big day. A rep for George H.W. and Barbara Bush told ABCNews.com that the couple wouldn't be able to attend due to the ranch's high altitude, which could threaten their health; they reportedly sent a video message played during Saturday's rehearsal dinner. Attendees did include the younger President George Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, their daughters Barbara and Jenna and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, plus members of the Lauren family.

Featured on one of the final episodes of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," the sumptuous estate also features teepees, cabins and a saloon.

Wedding guests had plenty to do outside over the weekend leading up to the ceremony, including a picnic, a softball game and a rodeo.

Back in April, the bride-to-be assured Harper's Bazaar that she wouldn't rename herself "Lauren Lauren" post-wedding. "I think it will be Lauren Bush-Lauren," she said." That's not final, but I think it's nice to have the same name as your husband. I am sort of old-fashioned in that way."

Lauren is the second child of Ralph and mom Ricky Lauren. His little sister Dylan Lauren (owner of Dylan's Candy Bar stores) got married in June to hedge funder Paul Arrouet in Bedford, NY -- walking down the aisle wearing a gown custom-designed by her dad.