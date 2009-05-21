Lauren Conrad "Happy" Pal Audrina Patridge Dating Chris Pine
Lauren Conrad couldn't be happier that her Hills costar is finding romance with Star Trek leading man Chris Pine.
"He is a really cute guy, and I'm happy for her," Conrad told Usmagazine.com exclusively at a Havaiana's and Details event honoring her boyfriend -- My Boys actor Kyle Howard, 31 -- in Hollywood Wednesday.
Does Conrad think the two would make a cute couple?
"Sure!" she tells Us.
Patridge, 24, first met Pine, 28, in early April at ShoWest in Las Vegas, a source tells Us. On Friday, two weeks after the reality star was photographed outside sci-fi actor's L.A. apartment building, the two met up for cocktails.
"They text a lot and are in regular contact," a source says.
