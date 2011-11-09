Single and ready to mingle!

Lauren Conrad recently split with Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough, but the 25-year-old isn't wasting any time moving on to her next guy! A source tells the new Us Weekly -- on stands Friday -- that the Hills alum was spotted "making out" with Chace Crawford on Oct. 29.

PHOTOS: Lauren's best hairstyles ever

Conrad and the Gossip Girl star, 26, kicked off their night of flirting at L.A.'s Voyeur nightclub and later connected at a party at actor Shawn Pyfrom's house. (Their reps deny the hookup.)

VIDEO: Inside Lauren's awkward reunion with Kyle Howard

"There's always been an attraction between them," an insider tells Us of the longtime pals. "[But] Lauren is just enjoying herself. She's not taking anything too seriously!"

PHOTOS: Lauren's BFF history

For more on Lauren's rebound romance, check out the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly