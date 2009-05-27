Lauren Conrad is usually glammed up on the red carpet, but she prefers a more low-key look with beau Kyle Howard.

"I feel sexiest with him when I'm in sweatpants and no makeup," the former Hills star, 23, tells the June issue of Cosmopolitan> of her boyfriend of about nine months.

See what Lauren Conrad looks like as a cartoon.

Pal Lo Bosworth is a fan of Howard, who stars on TBS' My Boys.

"They are really good together," she tells Cosmo. "Sometimes it takes somebody who treats you right to show you there's something else out there."

See photos of Lauren and other stars at Us' Hot Hollywood party.

Conrad has had her share of boy drama: She cried over ex Brody Jenner while on a trip to Paris with Whitney Port -- a few years after turning down a trip to the City of Lights altogether to stay home with Jason Wahler.

Speaking of drama, Conrad says she was annoyed Hills producers kept trying to bring her together with former foe Heidi Montag on Season 5.

Look back at Lauren Conrad's most dramatic moments.

"What they didn't get is that I didn't want to fight with her anymore," Conrad tells Cosmo. "It's hard to look at somebody who used to be your best friend and say, 'We can't be friends. Too much has happened.' I'm trying to move on, but they won't let me. And when someone keeps pushing you into the same position well...you get upset."

Conrad's replacement, Kristen Cavallari, has no problem getting into a little bit of trouble, though. Her plans for the show?

"Drinking, fighting, hooking up -- all that good stuff!" she recently joked.