To bang or not to bang: That was the dilemma reality star-turned-fashion designer Lauren Conrad posed to her Twitter followers on May 21. The very next day, she seemed to have made up her mind -- at least for the day.

"With @Kristin_Ess and flirting with the idea of Bardot bangs... Thoughts?" the former Hills star tweeted to her 3 million-plus fans on Tuesday (Kristin Ess, founder of The Beauty Department, is a celebrity hairstylist). On Wednesday, May 22, Conrad Instagrammed a selfie of her sporting long bangs, with the caption "bow bow bang bang @kristen_ess." An oversized tulle bow completed her makeover.

PHOTOS: The Hills stars -- then and now

Whether the fringe is a true cut or just a trial run has yet to be determined, though. Fellow reality star Kim Kardashian faked bangs with clip-ons in December 2012, faking out fans and the media in the process, before she committed to a real chop a month later.

If Conrad, 27, is simply crowd-canvassing the hairstyle before actually getting real bangs, she should think about booking her hair appointment now. The photo has so far elicited almost 72,000 likes.

PHOTOS: Lauren's best hairstyles

Conrad colored her hair blonde earlier this year after two years of being a brunette. The Orange County, CA native spoke to Us in March about her fashion sense. "My style is definitely California, but I tend to go a little girlier," she said. "I tend to gravitate towards a classic button-down, a clean denim."

Tell Us: Do you like Lauren Conrad's bangs?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lauren Conrad Gets Bangs -- Are They Real?