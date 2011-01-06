Lauren Conrad has gone to to the dark side.

Dressed in a light beige Quail design and nude booties, the reality star showed off a brand new brunette hair color at Wednesday's CoverGirl 50th birthday party in West Hollywood.

It's a surprising move for Conrad, 24, who told Usmagazine.com in 2008, "There is something so sexy about having long blonde hair."

However, according to the star's hair pro, Kristin Ess, Conrad has been talking about trying a darker hue for a long time. "It was just time to go for it," says Ess. "We've done so many variations of blonde in the past and it's fun to do something new."

Ess and Conrad looked through red carpet photos for inspiration and loved Mila Kunis and Jessica Biel's "Brazilian brown" shade.

To get the desired effect, Ess first painted on a warm brown base, followed by bursts of highlights around the face and at the ends, topped off with a golden gloss to add shine.

In addition to changing her hair color, the former Hills star turned clothing designer and bestselling author is back to her (other) roots: filming a new reality show with MTV.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Conrad and more celebs hit the beach

Celebrity style books

Photos of Lauren through the years

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: 'The Hills'' most memorable moments

PHOTO: Shocking hair switch-ups

PHOTOS: Hair secrets of the stars