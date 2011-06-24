Lauren Conrad, Kyle Howard Split!

Reporting by UsMagazine

Time to give Lo a call!

Lauren Conrad and Kyle Howard are over, Us Weekly and People confirm. Dating since 2008, Conrad and the "My Boys" actor, 33, kept their relationship away from MTV's cameras.

"By the time I had met Kyle, I had already perfected my 'double life,'" she explained to Seventeen last year. "There was my TV life and my real life."

In January, rumors were rampant that the 25-year-old fashionista and her beau were engaged. "This is totally false," her rep told Us.

According to Twitter, Conrad took solace in nature after her breakup. "Epp," she wrote. "Second day in a row I have almost stepped on a snake while hiking."

