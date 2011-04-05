Lauren Conrad -- whose debut teen novel, "L.A. Candy," hit No. 1 on a New York Times bestseller list -- just scored another three-book deal with HarperCollins, she tells UsMagazine.com exclusively.

Called "The Fame Game," the "Hills" alum's upcoming trilogy is set in the reality TV universe and features Madison Parker, an ambitious, ruthless character from the "L.A.

Candy" series who's ready to become a star in her own right. In her way? Backstabbing family friends, dogged paparazzi and one media scandal after the next.

"We took the mean girl of the ["L.A. Candy" books], spinning her off," Conrad, 25, tells Us of the new book's tough protagonist Madison.

"This series is about a girl who loves everything that fame is, and that's all she's ever really wanted," Conrad explains. "[Madison] has fun with the press, she enjoys the attention, she welcomes scandal!"

If Madison sounds familiar (Heidi Montag, perhaps?), Conrad assures Us her characters aren't based on anyone real. "No. We have fun with it! We kind of take [Hollywood] stereotypes."

With a clothing empire to run as well (her third line debuts this fall), when does Conrad write?

"Between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.," Conrad tells Us. "My phone doesn't ring, and there's nothing on TV!"

Is Conrad's longtime beau, actor Kyle Howard, an "L.A. Candy" devotee? "He read my first book, which was very sweet," Conrad says, laughing. "I told him he didn't have to read the rest. I don't think he's the target market!"

