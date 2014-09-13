LC is married! Lauren Conrad and William Tell have officially tied the knot, her rep exclusively confirms to Us Weekly. The pair said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in front of close friends and family along the coast of California on Saturday, Sept. 13.

"What a perfect way to start our lives together; surrounded by the people we love most," the happy couple tell Us in a statement.

Conrad, 28, and Tell, 34, met on Valentine's Day during a blind date set up by mutual friends in 2012. "My family loves him, so they love when we come to visit," Conrad told Us at Downy's Pop-Up Laundromat event in NYC that June. "We spend a lot of weekends there hanging out by the pool and doing nothing."

Wedding planning, however, would soon fill up Conrad's downtime. The former "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" star announced in October 2013 that Tell popped the question -- also showing off her new round cut diamond engagement ring. "I am very excited to share with you guys that William and I got engaged over the weekend," she gushed. "I am beyond thrilled!"

Within the next year the couple celebrated Conrad's 28th birthday with a hoedown-themed party, took a spin on Alice in Wonderland's Mad Tea Party ride during a visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., enjoyed their two-year anniversary and celebrated Tell's graduation from law school at the University of Southern California in May. The pair took an adorable snapshot together at the time with Conrad dressed in her beau's school robes.

Leaving the cap and gown behind, the Paper Crown fashion designer and best-selling author then jetted off to Mexico for a four-day bachelorette party with her closest girlfriends in June. The group sipped on cocktails and tanned beachside, tagging photos via Instagram with the hashtag #donttellmrtell.

With just weeks away from the wedding, Conrad was the guest of honor at an elegant and classy bridal shower at her L.A. home over the Labor Day weekend.

