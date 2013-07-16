Lauren Conrad went through her fair share of breakups and makeups on MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills -- and now she's reliving every moment courtesy of Retro MTV, which is re-airing every episode through Friday, Aug. 9. The event will culminate with a never-before-scene alternate ending for The Hills. (The latter series concluded in July 2010; Kristin Cavallari joined the show after Conrad decided to leave midway through the show's fifth season.)

Us Weekly spoke to Conrad while she was promoting her latest novel, Infamous, on May 30. "I didn't know anybody wanted a reunion!" the 27-year-old fashion designer said of teaming up with former costars Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port. "I think we have mini reunions sometimes on our own, but I don't think there's any plans for an official reunion."

Conrad has remained closest with Lo Bosworth, who now lives full-time in New York City. "We have been best friends since we were young," said Conrad, who also keeps in touch with her Laguna Beach costar Trey Phillips.

Though she had a reality show in development in 2010, the show was scrapped by MTV. Conrad has no plans to return to the medium that first made her famous. "I think reality television is very different than it was a few years ago. I think people are going more and more for shock value. And as much as The Hills was laced with scandal and catfights and whatnot, I think it was still meant to be an aspirational show," she told Us. "We were working toward something, we were living our lives, we were having relationships."

Conrad added, "I think there was still a little bit of heart in our show -- at least I like to think so."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lauren Conrad on The Hills: "I Didn't Know Anybody Wanted a Reunion!"