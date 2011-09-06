Since Lauren Conrad's split in June from Kyle Howard, she's been hitting the town with friends and looking better than ever (not to mention flirting up a storm with Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes).

And on Saturday night, the 25-year-old star showed off her toned legs in a pair of tiny black shorts and a sexy, striped sheer shirt by Equipment while partying at West Hollywood's Trousdale nightclub with her BFF Lauren "Lo" Bosworth. She wore her blonde hair down and sported bold red lips.

When Haynes, 23, was recently grilled by Ryan Seacrest about his relationship with Conrad, he played coy.

"I've known Lauren for about four-and-a-half years now," Haynes told Seacrest, 36. "We're really good friends."

"She's cute," Seacrest said, prompting Haynes to second his assessment. "I would say yes," the actor agreed. "She definitely is."

