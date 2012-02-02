Spencer Pratt tried to make amends with Lauren Conrad on her 26th birthday via Twitter Wednesday, but the Paper Crown designer isn't listening.

"Lauren has moved on way past the drama of the show," a source close to Conrad tells Us Weekly. "She's focusing on her career and barely has time to interact with the people she actually likes, so she's not really going to get back in touch with Spencer or anything like that."

The source adds that "in this case, like others, she's going to continue to do what works best with Spencer and ignore him."

Pratt, meanwhile, says he doesn't "have a hatchet to bury" with his former co-star, who he frequently butted heads with on "The Hills." (Pratt is the primary reason Conrad and former roommate Heidi Montag, 25, no longer speak.)

"I know we had our differences, but the fact is that Lauren was a big part of our lives, both personally and professionally, and after all this time, what point would there be in being angry?" Pratt, 28, tells Us. "I wish her nothing but the best in everything she does."

Conrad, who flew to New York on business Thursday, doesn't think Twitter is the appropriate place for Pratt to ask forgiveness.

"Lauren loves using Twitter to interact with her fans and promote her brands," the source explains, "but obviously she doesn't think it's an effective way to apologize or try to mend bridges."