In addition to organizing her closet, Lauren Conrad has another New Year's resolution on her list: to get back on track after indulging in too many holiday treats!

PHOTOS: Lauren Conrad's 10 best hairstyles

In a funny post on her blog, the 25-year-old challenges her fans to join her on a week-long plan of tweaking their diets and exercise routines to fit back into their skinny jeans post-holiday.

"Sadly there's no way to un-eat what you've already eaten over the holidays. But thankfully there is a solution: If you make a conscious effort to have healthier eating and exercise habits, your body will bounce back in no time!" Conrad writes.

PHOTOS: Lauren Conrad's BFF history

As she continues to outline the plan, the Hills alum takes the approach of a BFF as opposed to a hardcore fitness trainer by listing out six easy-to-follow rules to stick by for the full seven days.

PHOTOS: The most talked-about celeb bodies of 2011

She also provides meal recommendations and exercise ideas to get your sweat on, and invites her readers to submit their results pics when they wrap things up for a chance to be featured on her blog as her "Chic of the Week."

Interested in joining Conrad and her fans on a "7 Days to Skinny Jeans" challenge? Head to her blog to get started!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly