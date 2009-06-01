The day after her final Hills episode aired, Lauren Conrad took to her blog to thanks fans for sticking by her over the years.

"Last night was my last episode of The Hills," the MTV reality star wrote. "It was a bittersweet night for me. A part of me is sad to say goodbye to something that has been such a prominent part of my life, but I know that it was time and I am very happy with my decision. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has watched and supported me over the years."

"While putting my personal relationships and struggles on television wasn't always easy, the support I received from people made such a difference," Conrad continued. "Because of all of you, I was able to accomplish so many aspirations and for that I am very grateful. So, THANK YOU EVERYONE!!! I have some interesting projects in the works and I will keep you all updated."

Before signing off, she said, "From what I've heard the next season will not disappoint."

Kristin Cavallari has been hired to replace Conrad -- and already she is stirring up drama.

"We are not really fans of her," Stephanie Pratt told Usmagazine.com at the MTV Movie Awards. "She doesn't want to be friends with us. She wants to bring her acting skills to The Hills and yell at all of us."

Audrina Patridge also recently said she didn't "like" Cavallari.

She confirmed the two had a fight the first day of filming bonus episodes of the MTV show (it has been rumored that Cavallari has been pursuing Patridge's ex, Justin Bobby).

Patridge was mum on what went down, but told Ryan Seacrest, "When someone gets in my face, I have to defend myself. And, you guys, I mean, I can't say much. They'll show it, but I mean, all I have to say is, it's really pathetic and desperate what people will do when the cameras are around."