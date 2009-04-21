It's a clothes call for Lauren Conrad!

One month after the 23-year-old designer announced that she was taking a hiatus from her upscale clothing line, the Hills star reveals that she is launching a brand-new apparel line for Kohl's department stores.

See photos of the design war between Lauren and Hills co-star Heidi Montag.

"It is a California chic line," she tells Usmagazine.com of the new brand, called LC Lauren Conrad. "It is a little more casual. They are basically trying to take that California style and make it accessible everywhere."

The line -- which will consist of only apparel at first but may expand to include shoes, jewelry, handbags, intimates and sleepwear -- will be available in October exclusively at Kohl's stores and on the store's website. The prices will range from $20 to $60.

How well do you know The Hills? Test your knowledge with Us' trivia quiz!

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Lauren Conrad, a pop culture icon whose style resonates with our contemporary customer," Don Brennan, the senior vice president of Kohls, told Us in a statement Monday.

He added: "We are confident the LC Lauren Conrad collection brings customers both the contemporary style and the world-class brands they want at a price that delivers incredible value."

Look back on the love lives of your favorite Hills stars.

So why did she decide to take time off from the Lauren Conrad Collection -- which is more expensive and only available in select boutiques -- to create the national Kohl's line?

"It was just kind of a battle I had because I wanted to do a higher-end line -- I wanted to do a contemporary line -- but I was also very aware that the reason I was able to do it at such a young age was because of fans that have supported the show and have supported me," Conrad tells Us. "So this was my way of being able to still do what I love and work with a great company and also make it accessible to the fans that made it possible in the first place."

Look back on the love lives of your favorite Hills stars.

Plus, the star admits that she has shopped at the store.

"My family has always shopped at Kohl's, so I've always known about them and I think that they do a really great job," Conrad says of the franchise, which has also partnered with designer Vera Wang.

Conrad's personal collection will be back next spring, and she tells Us that fans could pair styles from both of her lines.

"I like having more of an eclectic style where you mix high ends and more affordable pieces," she says. "It's great to be able to go to a store like Kohl's and get really good classic pieces and mix them into your wardrobe."

Follow Us Weekly on Twitter!