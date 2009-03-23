Lauren Conrad's time on "The Hills" is coming to close, and so - it appears - are her fashion aspirations.

Showrooms that stocked the Lauren Conrad Collection recently received a message saying, "In light of the economic climate, Lauren has decided to completely rethink her line." Buyers were informed that shipments of the line's spring and summer styles were canceled.

This wasn't the first sign that Lauren's clothes were languishing on the racks. Last year, celeb-favorite boutique Kitson stopped stocking her line due to "lackluster" sales.

And yet a source tells Page Six that this isn't the end for the Lauren's design dreams. The 23-year-old reality star is simply taking time to relaunch the line with more "high-end" fabrics. (Which seems kind of counter-intuitive considering the whole "economic climate" explanation, but what can you do?)

Last year, Lauren's "Hills" nemesis Heidi Montag also saw the demise of her Heidiwood fashion line. Perhaps the two fremenies can commiserate over couture dreams deferred?