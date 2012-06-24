Lauren Manzo: I Want to Lose Another 35 Pounds
Lauren Manzo's weight loss journey is far from over.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 24, shed 20 pounds in seven months after getting a lap band on September 21, 2011. The surgery -- in which a silicone band is placed around the top part of the stomach to control food consumption -- was clearly a success, and in May, Manzo had the band loosened.
She dropped another 10 pounds by following a strict protein-and-vegetable diet and working out six days a week. In a recent Us Weekly interview, Manzo revealed she wants to lose another 35 pounds.
"When I hit 120, I'l decide if I want to go to 155," she explained. "I'm motivated. Hopefully, by the end of the summer, I'll be in a bikini. I've never worn a bikini in my life!"
After years of yo-yo dieting, Manzo was thrilled to find a solution that works. "Getting the lap band was the best thing I've ever done in my life," she told Us. "I bought leather shorts at Betsey Johnson the other day. A size 10 was too big. The next size they had was a 6, so I was like, 'Forget it. They're not gonna fit me.' But they fit!"
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lauren Manzo: I Want to Lose Another 35 Pounds
