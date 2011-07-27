Baby daddy drama!

Lauryn Hill gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday, but the new mom kept the child's father's identity a secret. Hill, 36, has five children with Rohan Marley (the son of reggae legend Bob Marley) but made it clear on Tuesday that he is not the father of her sixth child.

"Contrary to the numerous reports, Mr. Marley did not abandon me while pregnant with his child," the Grammy winner said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter. "We have had long periods of separation over the years but our five children together remain a joy to both of us."

On Saturday, Marley, 39, tweeted that he had "a tremendous amount of love and respect" for "the mother of my children." Two days later, he expressed "well wishes to Ms. Hill on the birth of her new son."

Hill added that she and Marley "have a long and complex history about which many inaccuracies have been reported since the beginning. To speculate without the facts can only cause people to form wrong conclusions. We both value privacy and for that reason on defend and preserve our right to it."

