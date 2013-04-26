NEW YORK (AP) -- Lauryn Hill says she has signed with Sony to pay her overdue taxes.

Hill pleaded guilty last year to not paying federal taxes on $1.8 million earned from 2005 to 2007. The 37-year-old posted on her Tumblr blog late Thursday that she "signed a new record deal, and that I did this to pay taxes."

In the post, she adds, "The nature of my new business venture, as well as the dollar amount reported, was inaccurate, only a portion of the overall deal. Keep in mind, my past recordings have sold over 50,000,000 units worldwide, earning the label a tremendous amount of money (a fraction of which actually came to me)."

