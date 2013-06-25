LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leading ladies of "Laverne & Shirley" are reuniting.

Nickelodeon said Wednesday that Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams will guest star in an episode of its new sitcom "Sam & Cat."

The actresses starred as 1950s and '60s pals and roommates Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney, workers in a Milwaukee brewery. The sitcom aired from 1976 to 1983 on ABC.

"Sam & Cat" features Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande as friends who start a baby-sitting business.

Nickelodeon says Marshall and Williams will start filming on Wednesday. They play characters involved in a decades-old feud, tweaking the long-ago rumors of a "Laverne & Shirley" rivalry.

"Sam & Cat" creator Dan Schneider says it was an honor to write for what he called TV's" funniest female roommates" ever.