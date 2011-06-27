Detective Stabler has been replaced!

Law & Order: SVU has found two new detectives for the show's upcoming 13th season: Kelli Giddish and Danny Pino.

Deadline reports that the Cold Case regular was one of five actors to test for the role vacated by Chris Meloni. Pino, 37, is also known for his role as Desi Arnaz in Lucy: The Lucille Ball Story.

Former Chase star Giddish, 31, will play a detective on the show as well. Mariska Hargitay will have a reduced role on the show and is only signed on for the first thirteen episodes of the upcoming season.

"Kelli and Danny are two great actors who will join a proven cast headed by Mariska Hargitay as this exceptional series heads into a very promising 13th season," NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt said in a statement.

SVU's executive producer/creator Dick Wolf added: "I'm very pleased that we have two amazing actors joining the cast. I know this combination will give us the opportunity to explore the world of SVU with new eyes."

