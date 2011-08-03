LONDON (AP) -- British lawmakers say CNN interviewer Piers Morgan should return to Britain to answer allegations that the newspaper group he worked for hacked the voicemail of Paul McCartney's ex-wife.

From 1995 to 2004, Morgan edited the Daily Mirror tabloid, part of the Trinity Mirror PLC group. McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills has accused a reporter working for Trinity Mirror of intercepting her voicemail messages in 2001, but has not specified which newspaper.

Conservative legislator Therese Coffey, a member of a Parliamentary committee examining Britain's phone-hacking scandal, said Morgan should return to London to assist.

Labour Party deputy leader Harriet Harman said Thursday that Morgan had "questions to answer." He has denied any knowledge of phone hacking.