Lawrence of Arabia is returning to the big screen!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrated the 50th anniversary of Columbia Pictures' 1962 film on Thursday with a special screening at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

The classic film, starring Peter O'Toole, will return to the big screen in a digitally-restored version of the Director's Cut on Oct. 4. The restored version was shown in May at the Cannes film festival, and the Academy continued the celebration this week.

Grover Crisp, EVP of Asset Management, Film Restoration and Digital Mastering for Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Chris Cookson, President of Sony Pictures Technologies, attended the event. And ER actors Eriq La Salle and Noah Wyle were also guests at the special screening.

In addition to returning to theaters, Lawrence of Arabia will be available in a Blu-ray collectible box set beginning Nov. 13 and will be featured on Turner Classic Movies at 8 p.m. on Nov. 16.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lawrence of Arabia Restored for 50th Anniversary