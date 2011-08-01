Actor Josh Hutcherson fears his "The Hunger Games" co-star Jennifer Lawrence is out for revenge after he made the Oscar nominee wet her pants with a scary prank.

"The Kids Are All Right" star has landed the role of Peeta Mellark in the much-anticipated movie adaptation of author Suzanne Collins' bestselling book, opposite Lawrence as leading lady Katniss Everdene.

The pair has formed a strong bond onset, but prankster Hutcherson admits his latest stunt is sure to have landed him at the top of Lawrence's target list.

He tells Entertainment Weekly, "We have this fake dummy on set, this really gnarled-up scary-looking thing. The other day I put it in her bathroom in her trailer, and she told me she actually peed her pants, she was so scared. I'm sure she's going to pay me back. I'm just terrified because she's someone I can see taking it to the next level, and somebody could get hurt."