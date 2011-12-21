LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Japanese television network has settled a lawsuit with ABC and a leading reality TV production company over allegations that the series "Wipeout" is a rip-off of several Japanese game shows.

The Tokyo Broadcasting System sued ABC in late 2008, claiming the obstacle-course game show closely resembles several Japanese shows. It alleged that "Wipeout" violated its copyrights to shows such as "Takeshi's Castle," "Most Extreme Elimination Challenge" and "Ninja Warrior."

The Japanese network later sued Dutch entertainment giant Endemol, which produces "Wipeout" and numerous other reality shows. "Wipeout" has consistently ranked in the Top 20 prime-time shows since it debuted on ABC in 2008.

The companies settled the case Nov. 30 after meeting with a federal magistrate judge in Los Angeles. No settlement terms were filed with the court, which listed the settlement on its docket last week.

