An attorney for Rob Lowe says lawsuits between the actor and a former nanny were dismissed Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Lowe filed a lawsuit in April 2008 claiming his children's nanny, Jessica Gibson, demanded $1.5 million to keep quiet about sexual abuse allegations.

One week later, Gibson filed a countersuit against Lowe and his wife, Sheryl, claiming the 45-year-old Brothers & Sisters star groped her and exposed himself several times between September 2005 and January 2008.

Gibson's attorney did not comment to the AP. The Lowes have vehemently denied Gibson's allegations.

Lowe will face another nanny, Laura Boyce, in court Nov. 16.

Lawyer Larry Stein did not provide additional details

