Amanda Bynes' Los Angeles lawyer has come to the embattled star's defence amid allegations of her bizarre behaviour, insisting reports about the actress' personal life are "way exaggerated".

The Hairspray actress has been in and out of the headlines in recent months after a string of traffic incidents in California and her recent marijuana possession arrest in New York, and she has also raised eyebrows with her rants on Twitter.com, taking aim at fellow celebrities and lashing out at rumours suggesting she is mentally unstable.

But her attorney Richard Hutton, who is handling her DUI case following a motor arrest last year (12), insists she is being unfairly targeted.

He tells People.com, "I think (the reports) are way exaggerated. I think Amanda's fine. I have no problems with her whatsoever. She's a fine client. Every time I've talked to her, I've had nice, attorney-client normal relations with her."

Hutton is also convinced Bynes will escape prosecution relating to last week's (23May13) bust for marijuana possession, attempted tampering with physical evidence and reckless endangerment after reportedly throwing a bong out of the window of her apartment as police raided her home to investigate reports she had been smoking pot in the building's lobby - because he doesn't think prosecutors have enough evidence for the charges to stand up in court.

He adds, "The New York case doesn't seem like much of a case, really. I mean, come on. Even if you believe everything you hear, it's something that amounts to virtually nothing. And it's my understanding there's not much evidence to back that case up. There's no physical evidence to back it up. I understand there's no marijuana, no pipe."

His comments emerge a day after Bynes insisted her Big Apple legal representative was working on having the counts dropped. She also told fans she was planning to sue the New York Police Department over allegations the arresting officer sexually harassed her.