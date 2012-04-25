Lawyer Enters No Contest Plea For Bobby Brown
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An attorney for Bobby Brown has entered a no contest plea for the singer to one count of drunken driving stemming from an arrest last month.
RELATED: Children of Music Royalty
City attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan (mah-TEHL'-jin) says Brown was sentenced to three years of informal probation and a 90-day alcohol education course.
Brown's attorney Tiffany Feder entered the plea Wednesday and confirmed the remaining driving under the influence count was dismissed.
RELATED: Friends Remember Whitney Houston
She declined further comment on the case.
The former New Edition singer and ex-husband of Whitney Houston was arrested March 26 after he was spotted talking on a cell phone without a hands free kit.
RELATED: Bobby Brown 'Devastated' by Whitney Houston's Death
The plea was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 23, 2018 These 35 stars were born into wealthy families
- Mar. 23, 2018 See these '80s stars before and after plastic surgery