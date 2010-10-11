LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A lawyer for rocker Vince Neil entered not guilty pleas for the Motley Crue singer on misdemeanor drunken driving and speeding charges.

Attorney Richard Schonfeld said Monday his 49-year-old client didn't have to appear in person for the pleas in Las Vegas Justice Court. Trial was set for Jan. 6.

Neil is accused of having a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent and driving his Lamborghini sports car 60 mph in a 45 mph zone before he was stopped by police on June 27 near the Las Vegas Strip.

The state's legal limit for drivers is 0.08 percent.

Neil, whose hits with Motley Crue include "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood," lives with his fourth wife in Las Vegas.