That's what friends are for! While thousands of fans and gamblers will be cheering on Floyd Mayweather Jr. at his mega fight in Las Vegas on May 2, none may be cheering harder and louder than Suge Knight.

According to Suge's attorney, Matthew Fletcher, if the flamboyant undefeated boxer wins his much-hyped bout against Manny Pacquiao, Floyd is expected to bail Suge out of jail.

"They're good friends," Suge's attorney said, according to the LA Times. "That's one of his wealthiest friends."

TMZ, however, is reporting that Floyd has no plans to do so, and that he and Suge were once close, but haven't had contact in years.

Suge's bail currently sits at $10 million, which could be peanuts for Floyd. The fight, although it has yet to happen, is already the richest fight in boxing history, with both fighters expected to split an estimated $300 million.

According to Suge's lawyer, the boxer's camp reached out several weeks ago to inquire about the specifics of bailing out the prolific hip hop mogul.

"Suge said, 'Man, I was really going to pull for him to win, but now I'm going to have to pray for him to win,'" Matthew said.

On April 30, Suge plead not guilty to murder and attempted murder for allegedly running over two men with his truck earlier this year.

The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight will likely be one of the biggest star-studded affairs of the year, with everyone from Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Scott Disick, Nicki Minaj, Diddy and others throwing pre-fight and post-fight parties.

Diddy even has a $250,000 bet with Mark Wahlberg on the fight (Diddy is backing Floyd, Mark is supporting Manny). But that pales in comparison to 50 Cent, who told a radio station that he was planning to bet $1.6 million on his buddy Floyd.

So, maybe 50 Cent will be rooting for "Money Mayweather" almost as hard as Suge.