After both he and his wife filed for divorce last week, a lawyer for Larry King has revealed that the CNN host may not go through with his divorce after all.

King's attorney Dennis Wasser told People, "There's a 50-50 chance this divorce is not happening … His focus is on the best interest of his children. It's not clear to me which way he's going to turn on this issue."

King and his seventh wife, Shawn, both filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences last Wednesday. The two publicly embraced at their son's baseball game one day after the news of their divorce filing broke.

The Kings have been married for nearly 13 years and have two sons together -- Chance, 11, and Cannon, 9.

