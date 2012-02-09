CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- The Mexican lawyers for a U.S. reality television producer facing trial for allegedly killing his wife at a resort say they hope to persuade a judge to drop the charges and free their client.

A lawyer for former "Survivor" producer Bruce Beresford-Redman says he has found inconsistencies in the prosecution case.

Attorney Jaime Cancino Leon says the defense will ask for three additional days to make their case for dismissal, extending to a total of six days the time limit that the judge would have to either dismiss the charges or order a trial.

Beresford-Redman was brought to the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun early Thursday after being extradited from the United States.