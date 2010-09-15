By Molly McGonigle

People magazine has unveiled its picks for the best-dressed female celebrities from the past year. And it's quite the star-studded list.

Zoe Saldana was noted for styles in the Red Carpet category and Rihanna for being a Daring Diva. As the newcomer, Lea Michele was appropriately named The Newbie with Diane Kruger as the Runway Renegade. The fashonista list also included Rachel Bilson as The Denim Darling, Olivia Palermo as Uptown Girl, Jessica Alba as the Mix Master and Jennifer Aniston for American Classic.

Other notables, Snooki, Sharon Stone and Rita Wilson, were included for being the worst-dressed celebrities.

People's Best & Worst Dressed edition hits stands this Friday.

