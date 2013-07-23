Lea Michele's last interview before boyfriend Cory Monteith's death was filled with love. The 26-year-old Glee star posed for the cover of the August issue of Marie Claire Mexico and gave a chat just one month before her costar and love of more than one year died at the age of 31 from a fatal combination of heroin and alcohol on July 13. In the interview, Michele opened up about her relationship with her costar.

"It's more interesting having a relationship with someone you work with because we get more attention because we play boyfriend and girlfriend on the show and we are also in real life," she told the magazine (via Popsugar). "But he is the best person I know, he has made my life so incredible, and I am so thankful for him and not only to have him as a partner but also as a co-worker."

Michele went on to say that Monteith's love and support gave her the confidence to pursue her dreams. "It is important to have someone that supports you and encourage you, someone that makes you feel that you are unstoppable, that you can do anything in the world because you have him," she shared.

Marie Claire Mexico editor in chief Ariadne Grant also said that Monteith "showed up in great spirits" on the set of Michele's photo shoot for issue in early June. Grant added that the Glee couple was "very nice and obviously happy and in love. We are very disrupted by the unfortunate and untimely events. Our thoughts are with Lea."

Michele even tweeted from the magazine shoot that she was enjoying a lunch break with Monteith. "Today's healthy lunch! #Tofu #Greens #MyboyfriendsEatingpizza #yum lol," she captioned a shot of her meal. "What an awesome shoot today!" she added. "Such a pleasure gracing the cover of one of my fav mags! So excited for you guys to see! Xo."

Since Monteith's tragic death, a source told Us Weekly she has been handling his funeral arrangements. Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy also said she's been deciding how Glee will address his death on the show.

"Ultimately, we made no decisions without consulting Lea [Michele]," Murphy told TV Line, adding that Season 5 will premiere on Sept. 26. "She was very adamant that she thought it was best for the cast and crew to get back together sooner [rather] than later . . . Cory was so beloved that she felt people really needed to be together in this time. So we sort of followed her lead."

